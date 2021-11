Testimony begins in the murder trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery Testimony began in the trial of three white men accused of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery. The men allegedly thought Arbery was involved in recent break-ins and chased him down in pickup trucks.

National Testimony begins in the murder trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery Testimony begins in the murder trial for the death of Ahmaud Arbery Listen · 4:06 4:06 Testimony began in the trial of three white men accused of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery. The men allegedly thought Arbery was involved in recent break-ins and chased him down in pickup trucks.