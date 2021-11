Chloé Zhao on directing her 1st Marvel movie NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao about her new movie, Eternals, and the way she approached making her first Marvel film.

Movie Interviews Chloé Zhao on directing her 1st Marvel movie Chloé Zhao on directing her 1st Marvel movie Listen · 7:45 7:45 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao about her new movie, Eternals, and the way she approached making her first Marvel film. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor