Week In Politics: House passes $1 trillion infrastructure bill We look at the latest push - and resistance - to the passage of President Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill, as well as what this week's elections mean for the Democratic party.

Politics Week In Politics: House passes $1 trillion infrastructure bill Week In Politics: House passes $1 trillion infrastructure bill Listen · 4:53 4:53 We look at the latest push - and resistance - to the passage of President Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill, as well as what this week's elections mean for the Democratic party. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor