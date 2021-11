Scores of people reported dead in Sierra Leone after fuel tanker explosion Scott Simon speaks to journalist Umaru Fofana about the deadly tanker explosion outside Freetown, Sierra Leone today.

Africa Scores of people reported dead in Sierra Leone after fuel tanker explosion Scores of people reported dead in Sierra Leone after fuel tanker explosion Listen · 3:38 3:38 Scott Simon speaks to journalist Umaru Fofana about the deadly tanker explosion outside Freetown, Sierra Leone today. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor