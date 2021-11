Ahmaud Arbery's mother watches video of his death for the first time as trial starts Testimony got underway Friday in Georgia in the murder trial of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man gunned down as he jogged. The trio suspected Arbery of recent break-ins.

Race Ahmaud Arbery's mother watches video of his death for the first time as trial starts Ahmaud Arbery's mother watches video of his death for the first time as trial starts Listen · 3:37 3:37 Testimony got underway Friday in Georgia in the murder trial of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man gunned down as he jogged. The trio suspected Arbery of recent break-ins. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor