Environmentalists stage large protests in Glasgow, demanding more from COP26 Environmentalists are expected to stage large protests are expected in Glasgow, Scotland, today, demanding more action to combat climate change.

Climate Environmentalists stage large protests in Glasgow, demanding more from COP26 Environmentalists stage large protests in Glasgow, demanding more from COP26 Audio will be available later today. Environmentalists are expected to stage large protests are expected in Glasgow, Scotland, today, demanding more action to combat climate change. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor