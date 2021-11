Saturday Sports: Braves win World Series; Aaron Rodgers outed as unvaccinated Scott Simon speaks with Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media about the revelation that Packer's quarterback Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated and the Brave's victory in the World Series this week.

Sports Saturday Sports: Braves win World Series; Aaron Rodgers outed as unvaccinated Saturday Sports: Braves win World Series; Aaron Rodgers outed as unvaccinated Listen · 4:02 4:02 Scott Simon speaks with Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media about the revelation that Packer's quarterback Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated and the Brave's victory in the World Series this week. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor