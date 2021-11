Former British poet laureate Sir Andrew Motion releases 'Book Of War Poetry' Scott Simon speaks with former British poet laureate Sir Andrew Motion about the new anthology, "Book of War Poetry," a collection about war, ranging from Ancient Greece to the Cold War.

Author Interviews Former British poet laureate Sir Andrew Motion releases 'Book Of War Poetry' Former British poet laureate Sir Andrew Motion releases 'Book Of War Poetry' Listen · 6:30 6:30 Scott Simon speaks with former British poet laureate Sir Andrew Motion about the new anthology, "Book of War Poetry," a collection about war, ranging from Ancient Greece to the Cold War. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor