Why voters rejected a plan to replace Minneapolis Police Department NPR's Michel Martin speaks with professor Michelle Phelps of the University of Minnesota, about Minneapolis voters striking down an amendment to replace the city's police department.

National Why voters rejected a plan to replace Minneapolis Police Department Why voters rejected a plan to replace Minneapolis Police Department Listen · 5:04 5:04 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with professor Michelle Phelps of the University of Minnesota, about Minneapolis voters striking down an amendment to replace the city's police department. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor