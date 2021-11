Demonstrators march in Glasgow to demand action on climate change Environmentalists plan a "Day of Protest" in Glasgow on Saturday to show their disgust to what they say is a tepid response of world leaders to the climate crisis.

Europe Demonstrators march in Glasgow to demand action on climate change Demonstrators march in Glasgow to demand action on climate change Listen · 3:33 3:33 Environmentalists plan a "Day of Protest" in Glasgow on Saturday to show their disgust to what they say is a tepid response of world leaders to the climate crisis. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor