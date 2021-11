Broadway returns as theater rethinks on-stage representation After more than a year of closures and reflection, Broadway is back making changes to who is represented on stage.

Theater Broadway returns as theater rethinks on-stage representation Broadway returns as theater rethinks on-stage representation Listen · 7:56 7:56 After more than a year of closures and reflection, Broadway is back making changes to who is represented on stage. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor