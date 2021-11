The supply chain is a mess. Consumers are paying the price The supply chain is a mess, at virtually every step of the way. From the docks to the warehouses, a lack of space is causing slowdowns, and consumers will be the ones to pay the price.

Business The supply chain is a mess. Consumers are paying the price The supply chain is a mess. Consumers are paying the price Listen · 4:58 4:58 The supply chain is a mess, at virtually every step of the way. From the docks to the warehouses, a lack of space is causing slowdowns, and consumers will be the ones to pay the price. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor