Investigation continues into Astroworld crowd surge that killed at least 8 people We look at the latest on what's now known about the music festival tragedy in Houston on Friday night, when a surge in the crowd resulted in a deadly stampede.

National Investigation continues into Astroworld crowd surge that killed at least 8 people Investigation continues into Astroworld crowd surge that killed at least 8 people Listen · 3:07 3:07 We look at the latest on what's now known about the music festival tragedy in Houston on Friday night, when a surge in the crowd resulted in a deadly stampede. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor