Rep. Ruben Gallego talks new book exploring how the U.S. treats its veterans NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Congressman Ruben Gallego about his upcoming book They Called Us "Lucky": The Life and Afterlife of the Iraq War's Hardest Hit Unit.

Author Interviews Rep. Ruben Gallego talks new book exploring how the U.S. treats its veterans Rep. Ruben Gallego talks new book exploring how the U.S. treats its veterans Listen · 7:01 7:01 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Congressman Ruben Gallego about his upcoming book They Called Us "Lucky": The Life and Afterlife of the Iraq War's Hardest Hit Unit. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor