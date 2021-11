Dexter returns, this time hunting for 'New Blood' in upstate New York Eight years after its conclusion, Showtime revives its serial killer drama. The show once again centers on a twisted father-son relationship, but now Michael C. Hall's character is the dad.

Review TV Reviews Dexter returns, this time hunting for 'New Blood' in upstate New York Dexter returns, this time hunting for 'New Blood' in upstate New York Listen · 6:38 6:38 Eight years after its conclusion, Showtime revives its serial killer drama. The show once again centers on a twisted father-son relationship, but now Michael C. Hall's character is the dad. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor