Rep. Gottheimer is confident Democrats will work out the social spending bill Moderate Democrat Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey tells NPR's Rachel Martin that he will wait to see how the Congressional Budget Office scores the plan before he commits to giving it his vote.

Politics Rep. Gottheimer is confident Democrats will work out the social spending bill Rep. Gottheimer is confident Democrats will work out the social spending bill Listen · 6:20 6:20 Moderate Democrat Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey tells NPR's Rachel Martin that he will wait to see how the Congressional Budget Office scores the plan before he commits to giving it his vote. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor