Food company Mars commits to accelerating action against climate change NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Grant Reid, CEO of Mars Inc., who says many corporations have made inadequate promises to reach net-zero carbon emissions.

Climate Food company Mars commits to accelerating action against climate change Food company Mars commits to accelerating action against climate change Listen · 6:54 6:54 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Grant Reid, CEO of Mars Inc., who says many corporations have made inadequate promises to reach net-zero carbon emissions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor