A family in Peru bought a dog as a pet. The problem? It wasn't a pooch

Run Run was cute, but it eventually ran afoul of neighbors when it started chasing their chickens and ducks. It turns out the family's pet was not a dog at all — it was an Andean fox.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A family in Lima, Peru, bought what they thought was a dog. It was so cute with a bushy tail and big ears and thin legs. They named him Run Run. But eventually, the animal ran afoul of its neighbors when it started chasing their chickens and ducks. This was not a dog but an Andean fox. So what does the fox say? We may never know because Run Run has disappeared and is now presumed to be on the run. It's MORNING EDITION.

