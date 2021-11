A family in Peru bought a dog as a pet. The problem? It wasn't a pooch Run Run was cute, but it eventually ran afoul of neighbors when it started chasing their chickens and ducks. It turns out the family's pet was not a dog at all — it was an Andean fox.

