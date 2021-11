China's rules may be rewritten to allow Xi Jinping to stay on longer as leader China's leadership is poised to approve a change that sets the stage for Xi Jinping to continue to rule after his second term as Communist Party boss ends next year.

China's leadership is poised to approve a change that sets the stage for Xi Jinping to continue to rule after his second term as Communist Party boss ends next year.