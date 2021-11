At Houston's Astroworld Festival, 8 people are killed after crowd rushes the stage Houston authorities are investigating Friday's rap concert after a crowd rushed forward and eight people were killed. The first lawsuits have been filed against festival founder Travis Scott.

National At Houston's Astroworld Festival, 8 people are killed after crowd rushes the stage At Houston's Astroworld Festival, 8 people are killed after crowd rushes the stage Listen · 3:27 3:27 Houston authorities are investigating Friday's rap concert after a crowd rushed forward and eight people were killed. The first lawsuits have been filed against festival founder Travis Scott.