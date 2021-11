Harris will be the top U.S. official at a large gathering of world leaders in France Vice President Harris heads to France, a trip where she will have face time with more than two dozen world leaders, and a chance to build up her track record on international diplomacy.

Politics Harris will be the top U.S. official at a large gathering of world leaders in France Harris will be the top U.S. official at a large gathering of world leaders in France Listen · 3:51 3:51 Vice President Harris heads to France, a trip where she will have face time with more than two dozen world leaders, and a chance to build up her track record on international diplomacy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor