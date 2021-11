The U.S. land borders with Mexico and Canada have re-opened to vaccinated individuals The business and social impacts and opportunities as the United States re-opens the Southwest border to vaccinated travelers.

National The U.S. land borders with Mexico and Canada have re-opened to vaccinated individuals The U.S. land borders with Mexico and Canada have re-opened to vaccinated individuals Audio will be available later today. The business and social impacts and opportunities as the United States re-opens the Southwest border to vaccinated travelers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor