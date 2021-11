Yo-Yo Ma: Civic Duty : Ask Me Another Yo-Yo Ma (Beginner's Mind on Audible) talks pandemic performance, chefs Sohla El-Waylly and Stella Parks play "Food Jazz," Timothy Simons (Veep, The Pole) & Teddy Bressman hear "bald metal."

Ask Me Another Yo-Yo Ma: Civic Duty Yo-Yo Ma: Civic Duty Listen · 49:39 49:39 Yo-Yo Ma (Beginner's Mind on Audible) talks pandemic performance, chefs Sohla El-Waylly and Stella Parks play "Food Jazz," Timothy Simons (Veep, The Pole) & Teddy Bressman hear "bald metal."