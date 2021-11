Halfway through COP26, here's what has happened so far and what lies ahead It's the second and final week of the UN climate conference in Glasgow after a weekend of protests. World leaders are expected to hammer out details on their plans to slow catastrophic global warming.

World Halfway through COP26, here's what has happened so far and what lies ahead Halfway through COP26, here's what has happened so far and what lies ahead Listen · 4:12 4:12 It's the second and final week of the UN climate conference in Glasgow after a weekend of protests. World leaders are expected to hammer out details on their plans to slow catastrophic global warming. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor