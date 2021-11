Navy names ship for LGBTQ leader Harvey Milk, almost 70 years after he was discharged The U.S. Navy christened a new supply shipped named after Harvey Milk, the gay rights leader who had been forced to resign from service because of questions over his sexual orientation.

National