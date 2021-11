Low income nations need COVID vaccines. Rich countries have millions of unused doses There's been a massive ramp up in production of COVID-19 vaccines. Yet low income nations still aren't getting enough. Analysts say it's because wealthy countries are buying way more than they need.

There's been a massive ramp up in production of COVID-19 vaccines. Yet low income nations still aren't getting enough. Analysts say it's because wealthy countries are buying way more than they need.