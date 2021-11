Daniel Ortega has won the Nicaragua presidency in an election many say was a sham Nicaragua's leader Daniel Ortega says he was overwhelmingly elected president for a fourth consecutive term Sunday. But critics, including leaders around the world, say the elections were a sham.

