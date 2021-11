Morning news brief The Jan. 6 House panel issues more subpoenas for ex-Trump officials. A preview of two cases before the Supreme Court Tuesday. And, India's rapid development has left it with many environmental issues.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:23 11:23 The Jan. 6 House panel issues more subpoenas for ex-Trump officials. A preview of two cases before the Supreme Court Tuesday. And, India's rapid development has left it with many environmental issues. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor