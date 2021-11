Vaccinated travelers are allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in months After the reopening of the Southern border with Mexico for vaccinated travelers, U.S. communities along the border hope for a boost in commerce, and families look for a return to normalcy.

National Vaccinated travelers are allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in months