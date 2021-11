Scuba diver in Wisconsin finds a 1,200-year-old canoe Maritime archaeologist Tamara Thomsen was exploring Lake Mendota when she saw what might have been a log. Instead it was a 15-foot-long dugout canoe which was carved somewhere around the year 800.

National Scuba diver in Wisconsin finds a 1,200-year-old canoe Scuba diver in Wisconsin finds a 1,200-year-old canoe Listen · 0:28 0:28 Maritime archaeologist Tamara Thomsen was exploring Lake Mendota when she saw what might have been a log. Instead it was a 15-foot-long dugout canoe which was carved somewhere around the year 800. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor