India's environmental issues have been made worse by global warming Unusually heavy rains. Toxic smog. A poisoned river in the capital New Delhi. India's rapid development has left it with many environmental challenges, on top of erratic weather from climate change.

Climate India's environmental issues have been made worse by global warming India's environmental issues have been made worse by global warming Listen · 3:50 3:50 Unusually heavy rains. Toxic smog. A poisoned river in the capital New Delhi. India's rapid development has left it with many environmental challenges, on top of erratic weather from climate change. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor