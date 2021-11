A New York couple endures the effects of long-term COVID The COVID-19 "long-haulers" continue to describe the symptoms they've experienced after contracting the virus. For many, like Jeanine Hays, it's a myriad of odd, extreme and debilitating conditions.

Health A New York couple endures the effects of long-term COVID A New York couple endures the effects of long-term COVID Listen · 10:59 10:59 The COVID-19 "long-haulers" continue to describe the symptoms they've experienced after contracting the virus. For many, like Jeanine Hays, it's a myriad of odd, extreme and debilitating conditions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor