Passengers arriving at London's Heathrow Airport got a fishy surprise Passengers expected their baggage to be on the carousel, but they received nearly 100 boxes neatly wrapped in blue. British Airways hasn't said how the luggage was swapped for a cargo of frozen fish.

Strange News Passengers arriving at London's Heathrow Airport got a fishy surprise Passengers arriving at London's Heathrow Airport got a fishy surprise Listen · 0:27 0:27 Passengers expected their baggage to be on the carousel, but they received nearly 100 boxes neatly wrapped in blue. British Airways hasn't said how the luggage was swapped for a cargo of frozen fish. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor