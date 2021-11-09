Accessibility links
Probing COP 26's Promises : 1A Climate change is a global problem. That's why most of the world's leaders have been meeting in Scotland for the last week at a United Nations Climate Conference known as COP26.

It's the conference where many of those same countries committed to the lofty emissions goals in the Paris Climate Agreement. To date, progress toward that goal has been less than stellar.

Should we expect anything major to come from COP26? What promises are being made this time around?

Probing COP 26's Promises

Theresa May speaks as ministers, businesses and activists discuss rainforests on day seven of COP26 at SECC in Glasgow, Scotland. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images hide caption

Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Theresa May speaks as ministers, businesses and activists discuss rainforests on day seven of COP26 at SECC in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Ambassador Karen Pierce, Kim Cobb, and Dan Charles join us for the conversation.

