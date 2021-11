Rising food prices have resulted in both food insecurity and improvisation The cost of many foods — especially beef, pork and poultry — is rising fast, largely due to supply chain issues. For many, that can mean hard decisions at the grocery store.

Economy Rising food prices have resulted in both food insecurity and improvisation Rising food prices have resulted in both food insecurity and improvisation Listen · 4:09 4:09 The cost of many foods — especially beef, pork and poultry — is rising fast, largely due to supply chain issues. For many, that can mean hard decisions at the grocery store. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor