Children's book 'Calvin' shows how a community can embrace a trans child's identity NPR's Audie Cornish talks with authors and parents Vanessa and JR Ford about their new book Calvin, which explores one child's experience of coming out as transgender.

Author Interviews Children's book 'Calvin' shows how a community can embrace a trans child's identity Children's book 'Calvin' shows how a community can embrace a trans child's identity Listen · 7:59 7:59 NPR's Audie Cornish talks with authors and parents Vanessa and JR Ford about their new book Calvin, which explores one child's experience of coming out as transgender. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor