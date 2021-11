News brief: Jan. 6 ruling, EU border crisis, Ethiopia detains U.N. workers A judge blocks Donald Trump's bid to keep the public from seeing what he did Jan. 6. Troops prevent migrants from crossing into Poland from Belarus. Sixteen U.N. staffers in Ethiopia are detained.

Law News brief: Jan. 6 ruling, EU border crisis, Ethiopia detains U.N. workers News brief: Jan. 6 ruling, EU border crisis, Ethiopia detains U.N. workers Audio will be available later today. A judge blocks Donald Trump's bid to keep the public from seeing what he did Jan. 6. Troops prevent migrants from crossing into Poland from Belarus. Sixteen U.N. staffers in Ethiopia are detained. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor