A car parked in the same space since 1974 becomes a town landmark Angelo Fregolent, 94, parked his car in an Italian neighborhood in 1974, and has left it in the same space ever since. The car is even marked on Google Maps.

Strange News A car parked in the same space since 1974 becomes a town landmark