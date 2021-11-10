Accessibility links
Aimee Mann's Album, 'Queens of the Summer Hotel,' is inspired by 'Girl, Interrupted' NPR's A Martínez talks to songwriter Aimee Mann about her album: Queens of the Summer Hotel. It's based on the book, Girl, Interrupted, which chronicles the author's stay in a mental institution.

Aimee Mann new album, Queens of the Summer Hotel, is out now

Sheryl Nields/Courtesy of the artist

"It's interesting to me to try to be compassionate to the characters in [Girl, Interrupted]," Mann says. "That seems like a positive thing."