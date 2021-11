Aimee Mann's Album, 'Queens of the Summer Hotel,' is inspired by 'Girl, Interrupted' NPR's A Martínez talks to songwriter Aimee Mann about her album: Queens of the Summer Hotel. It's based on the book, Girl, Interrupted, which chronicles the author's stay in a mental institution.

Aimee Mann's Album, 'Queens of the Summer Hotel,' is inspired by 'Girl, Interrupted'

Audio will be available later today.