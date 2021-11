Poland increases security as more migrants from Belarus try to cross the border NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Politico's Suzanne Lynch about the Polish government deploying troops to secure its eastern border with Belarus — as thousands of migrants try to enter the EU country.

