How did a blue trash can from South Carolina end up in Ireland? The can from Myrtle Beach made the 3,500 journey across the Atlantic Ocean. A resident in County Mayo discovered it, and posted photos online. Officials say it probably washed away during a storm.

Strange News How did a blue trash can from South Carolina end up in Ireland? How did a blue trash can from South Carolina end up in Ireland? Audio will be available later today. The can from Myrtle Beach made the 3,500 journey across the Atlantic Ocean. A resident in County Mayo discovered it, and posted photos online. Officials say it probably washed away during a storm. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor