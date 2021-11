Myanmar's military escalates its campaign to eliminate resistance In Myanmar, resistance to the military's February coup is increasing. So is the military's brutal effort to squash it, as Myanmar slides further into chaos.

Asia Myanmar's military escalates its campaign to eliminate resistance Myanmar's military escalates its campaign to eliminate resistance Audio will be available later today. In Myanmar, resistance to the military's February coup is increasing. So is the military's brutal effort to squash it, as Myanmar slides further into chaos. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor