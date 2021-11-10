Planes, trains and bad bridges

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has finally been passed by Congress. The bill contains over $1 trillion of spending.

On today's episode, the once-in-a-generation infrastructure bill. What's in it? Who might get some of the money? We visit a snowy rural airport, a scary-but-important bridge and some orphaned infrastructure that is destroying the world.

