What's in the $1.2 trillion dollar Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act? : Planet Money The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has passed Congress, but what exactly is in it? Today, the important, surprising, delightful line items. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.

Planet Money

Planes, trains and bad bridges

Photo of the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Kentucky. (Photo by JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images) JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images

Photo of the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Kentucky. (Photo by JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has finally been passed by Congress. The bill contains over $1 trillion of spending.

On today's episode, the once-in-a-generation infrastructure bill. What's in it? Who might get some of the money? We visit a snowy rural airport, a scary-but-important bridge and some orphaned infrastructure that is destroying the world.

Music: "Rubbery Bounce" and "My News" and "Guam Beat" and "Never Out of Fashion" and "Live Twice"

