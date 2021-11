Kyle Rittenhouse testified that he feared for his life the night he shot 3 people Kyle Rittenhouse testified Wednesday, describing how he feared for his life when he shot three people, two of them fatally, during anti-police brutality protests.

National Kyle Rittenhouse testified that he feared for his life the night he shot 3 people Kyle Rittenhouse testified that he feared for his life the night he shot 3 people Listen · 3:49 3:49 Kyle Rittenhouse testified Wednesday, describing how he feared for his life when he shot three people, two of them fatally, during anti-police brutality protests. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor