Trump appeals ruling that allows Jan. 6 panel to access Trump White House records Former President Trump is appealing a federal judge's ruling that he cannot block the National Archives from releasing his White House records to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

National Trump appeals ruling that allows Jan. 6 panel to access Trump White House records Trump appeals ruling that allows Jan. 6 panel to access Trump White House records Listen · 4:26 4:26 Former President Trump is appealing a federal judge's ruling that he cannot block the National Archives from releasing his White House records to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor