From COP26: Pete Buttigieg describes how transportation factors into climate goals NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg from COP26, as world leaders release a draft of their goals to cut emissions and avert disastrous climate change.

Climate From COP26: Pete Buttigieg describes how transportation factors into climate goals From COP26: Pete Buttigieg describes how transportation factors into climate goals Listen · 7:51 7:51 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg from COP26, as world leaders release a draft of their goals to cut emissions and avert disastrous climate change. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor