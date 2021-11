After Astroworld, a crowd scientist explains the deadly dynamics of crowd surges With eight dead, concertgoers have been filing lawsuits against Astroworld's planners. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with University of Suffolk professor Keith Still about how tragedies like this happen.

National After Astroworld, a crowd scientist explains the deadly dynamics of crowd surges After Astroworld, a crowd scientist explains the deadly dynamics of crowd surges Audio will be available later today. With eight dead, concertgoers have been filing lawsuits against Astroworld's planners. NPR's Audie Cornish talks with University of Suffolk professor Keith Still about how tragedies like this happen. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor