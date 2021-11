Lots of wild deer are getting SARS-CoV-2. Scientists say this could be a huge problem Scientists have evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is widely circulating in wild deer across the United States. Researchers say this could have vast implications for the long-term course of the global pandemic.

